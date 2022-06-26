Jansen picked up the save against the Dodgers on Saturday, striking out all three batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning.

Jansen pitched for Los Angeles for the first 12 seasons of his major-league career, so he may have had extra motivation to do well Saturday. Whatever the case, the closer looked overpowering in his outing, striking out Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy and Trea Turner on 14 pitches. Jansen has been rock solid in June, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 15:0 K:BB across 10 innings while converting all eight of his save chances and adding one win.