Jansen struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over the Pirates on Friday.

Jansen tossed just six of his 12 pitches for strikes Friday but he quickly retired the Pirates in order to finish off the 4-2 win. He's converted five straight saves, making his 17 for 20 on the year. The veteran righty now owns a 3.38 ERA with a 37:8 K:BB through 26.2 frames.