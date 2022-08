Jansen walked one but threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Jansen was called upon to protect a three-run lead and worked around a two-out walk to record his 26th save of the season. He has allowed at least one earned run in five of his last 14 appearances, good for a 3.95 ERA. Overall, Jansen has a 3.32 ERA and 58:15 K:BB across 43.1 innings this season and has shown no signs of losing his grip on the closer role in Atlanta.