Jansen (chest) expects to be activated from the injured list July 12, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Jansen is not eligible to come off the injured list until the 12th day of July, but he is planning to rejoin Atlanta's bullpen the first day he is able to. According to the report, Jansen "has been doing full workouts," which is certainly encouraging given that he is dealing with an irregular heartbeat.
