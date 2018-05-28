Allard (4-1) picked up the win for Triple-A Gwinnett in Sunday's victory over Columbus, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out two.

The Braves' No. 6 fantasy prospect could well be the next Atlanta farmhand to get bumped to the majors -- Allard's provided quality starts in six straight outings for Gwinnett, posting a 1.54 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB in 41 innings over that stretch. The 20-year-old left-hander isn't dominant enough to project as a future ace, but what he lacks in velocity he makes up for in crisp command of a plus curveball and changeup. If an injury or two opens up spots in the big-league rotation, Allard could be ready for his next challenge.