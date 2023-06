Fried (forearm) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Monday, Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fried has responded well so far to mound work and could soon advance to facing live hitters. The 29-year-old left-hander is trending toward a mid-July return from the forearm strain that sent him to the injured list May 9. He had registered a sharp 2.08 ERA and 25:6 K:BB in 26 innings (five starts) for Atlanta prior to the IL stint.