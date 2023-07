Fried (forearm) is slated to pitch five innings in his next rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Gwinnett, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

If he reaches that goal and all goes smoothly, Fried could return to Atlanta's starting rotation next week in Boston. Sidelined since early May because of a left forearm strain, the 29-year-old southpaw has worked 4.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts through his first two rehab outings.