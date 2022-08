Fried (concussion) is expected to return from the 7-day injured list late this week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta hasn't yet announced its starting pitchers beyond Wednesday, but Fried and Kyle Wright (arm) are in the mix to rejoin the rotation. Over three starts since the All-Star break, Fried has posted a 2.37 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 19 innings.