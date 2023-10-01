Fried (finger) is scheduled to pitch in a moderated game Tuesday, which lines him up to start Game 2 of the NLDS on Oct. 9, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Fried landed on the 15-day injured list Sept. 22 with a blister on his index finger, but the team was always hoping to get him back for the postseason. The left-hander should be good to go assuming he has no issues when throwing Tuesday, which would be huge for Atlanta since Charlie Morton (finger) also went down with an injury shortly after Fried.