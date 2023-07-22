Fried (forearm) allowed three earned runs over 3.1 innings in his third rehab start Friday at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Fried surrendered six hits -- including two homers -- but he tallied five strikeouts without issuing a walk and ran his pitch count up to 65. On the shelf since early May because of a left forearm strain, the 29-year-old could potentially return to Atlanta's starting rotation next week at Boston. He had registered a sharp 2.08 ERA and 25:6 K:BB through 26 innings (five starts) for the NL East leaders prior to this lengthy IL stint.