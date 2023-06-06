Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday that he's unsure when Fried (forearm) will be cleared for mound work, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Fried hasn't suffered a setback, but he'll remain limited to flat-ground throwing for a little while longer as he aims to make a setback-free recovery from the left forearm strain that sent him to the 15-day injured list in early May. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, which served as confirmation that the 29-year-old southpaw will be sidelined through at least the early part of July.