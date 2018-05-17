Braves' Max Fried: Recalled; starting Thursday's game
Fried was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start against the Cubs on Thursday.
Fried was scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A Gwinnett earlier in the day in order to replace the injured Mike Soroka, who was put on the 10-day DL due to a right shoulder sprain in a corresponding move. Though he's pitched in four games for Atlanta in 2018, this will be Fried's first big-league start since last season. Over 13 career appearances in the majors, Fried has posted a 4.22 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 29 strikeouts in 32 innings.
