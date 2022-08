Fried (12-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.

Atlanta got off to an early lead for Fried, but Colorado got to him for two runs on a few hits to tie the game in the fourth and then Fried cost himself a run with an error in the fifth. The loss is the fifth for Fried on the season and just his second since the All-Star break. He will carry a 2.56 ERA into his next start.