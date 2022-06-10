Fried (6-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on eight hits and zero walks over six innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out eight.

Fried allowed singles to three of the first four Pirates hitters, but he escaped the inning without giving up a run by striking out the side. The left-hander's only blemish on the night came on a Jack Suwinski solo home run in the fourth, but Fried got his revenge in the sixth by striking Suwinski out to end his night. Thursday's performance marked Fried's third consecutive outing giving up one or fewer runs and his eight strikeouts tied his season high. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's contest in Washington.