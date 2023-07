Fried (forearm) struck out three over three scoreless frames in a rehab start with High-A Rome on Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander yielded two hits on the evening and didn't issue a walk. Fried needed only 30 pitches to get through his three innings, so he threw some more in the bullpen after the game in order to build up a little more. He certainly needs to get stretched out more, but Fried has looked good in two rehab starts in tossing 4.1 scoreless innings.