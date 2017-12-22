Braves' Rob Brantly: Agrees to terms with Braves
Brantly signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Brantly spent time with the Reds and White Sox in 2017, mostly at the Triple-A level, as the 28-year-old appeared in just 14 major-league games. He did a fine job at each stop, and slashed .290/.389/.516 with two home runs and five RBI during his brief time with Chicago in the big leagues. Moving forward, he will likely provide organizational depth for the Braves while starting the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.
