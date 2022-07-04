site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Jul 4, 2022
1:41 pm ET
Bracho was designated for assignment Monday.
Bracho was acquired from the Red Sox in late June, and he appeared in one game out of Atlanta's bullpen. However, he is now back on the waiver wire after being removed from a 40-man roster for the second time in a week.
