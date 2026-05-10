Strider (1-0) allowed one hit and two walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Strider struggled in his season debut in Colorado last Sunday, but he rebounded in his second start, shutting down a potent lineup. Strider has posted a 14:7 K:BB over 9.1 innings across his first two starts of the year, so it'll be important to see if he can dial in his control after missing the first month-plus of the campaign due to an oblique strain. The right-hander's next start is projected to be a favorable one at home versus the Red Sox.