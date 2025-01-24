Strider (elbow) has completed four bullpen sessions and is on track to have a mostly normal spring training, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Strider's progress is notable and a strong sign of his potential to contribute significant innings in 2025. However, Alex Anthopoulos reiterated that the current plan is that Strider will not open the season on the active roster. More details about his timeline should emerge as spring training begins and progresses.