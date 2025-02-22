Strider (elbow) threw to batters Friday, using both his fastball and curveball as he continues his recovery from last April's elbow surgery, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

It was the first time this spring Strider had thrown more than just a bullpen session, although the hitters stepping into the box against him were instructed not to swing. The next step for the right-hander will be live batting practice, but Atlanta hasn't indicated yet when that might happen. "We've done such a good job of building a base, making sure mechanics are in a good spot. My stuff and command have come along better than I could have expected," Strider said after Friday's session. After he added a curve to his repertoire in 2023, there had been some speculation he might abandon the pitch in case it had contributed to his latest elbow woes, but Strider has no intention of doing that. "I know some people have speculated, but those people, kindly, don't have all the information," Strider said. "So I appreciate their interest, but..." He remains on track to miss the first month or so of the regular season, but the organization has held off providing any sort of firm timeline for his 2025 debut.