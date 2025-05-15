Manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Strider (hamstring) will be activated off the injured list to start one of Atlanta's games in Washington next week, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

It's still unclear exactly which game Strider will pitch in Atlanta's upcoming three-game series against the Nationals, but Snitker's comments confirm that the 26-year-old righty will return to the rotation without making a rehab start in the minors. Strider only built up to 65 pitches and experienced decreased velocity during his sim game Wednesday, so there's a chance he'll be working under some workload restrictions when he makes his return from a strained right hamstring.