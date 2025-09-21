Strider (7-13) earned the win Sunday over the Tigers, allowing six hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Strider's won back-to-back starts while posting a 2.10 ERA over his last five outings (30 innings). The right-hander's lowered his ERA to 4.45 with a 1.38 WHIP and 126:49 K:BB through 22 starts (119.1 innings) this season. Strider's tentatively lined up to face the Pirates at home his next time out.