Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Wednesday that Ashby needs arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The procedure is scheduled for Friday and could knock Ashby out for the entire year. He was placed on the 15-day injured list just before Opening Day after being diagnosed with an impingement and slight labral tear back in late February. The initial hope was that the 24-year-old southpaw might be able to join the Brewers by mid-May, but treatment and rest failed to solve the issue. Milwaukee will likely soon move him to the 60-day IL.