Ashby is 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA and 19:15 K:BB in 15 innings over four starts with Triple-A Nashville.

Ashby is pitching at the Triple-A level for the first time, and although his walk rate clearly needs some fixing, he is missing bats, averaging over a punchout per inning while allowing just 10 hits over his first four starts. Ashby is one of the Brewers' top pitching prospects and will have a chance to see big-league action at some point this season if he can iron out the kinks. However, he has not thrown more than 126 innings as a pro, so he may work as a reliever if he indeed reaches the top level in 2021.