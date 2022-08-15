Ashby did not factor into the decision against the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out five and walking two over six innings.

Ashby pitched well Sunday, throwing 51 of 79 pitches for strikes across six frames. He limited the damage to two earned runs, both solo shots. Ashby lasted six innings for the fourth time in 16 starts this season, pitching much more efficiently than in previous contests. This was his third quality start of the year, and helped improve his ERA to 4.24.