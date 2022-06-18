Ashby (forearm) performed well during a throwing session Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ashby exited Thursday's start against the Mets as a precautionary measure due to left forearm tightness, but he's downplayed the severity of the issue in recent days. He said Friday that he expects to make his next turn through the rotation, and he was able to ramp up his intensity during Saturday's throwing session. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that the left-hander remains day-to-day for now, but he's certainly trending in the right direction.
