Brewers' Aaron Ashby: X-rays return negative
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
X-rays on Ashby's left hand came back negative after being struck with a comebacker during Monday's appearance against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Ashby took a comebacker off his pitching hand during the seventh inning but managed to remain in the game. Further imaging revealed that he avoided a significant injury, though he should be considered day-to-day until the club has a chance to re-evaluate and clear the southpaw to return to the mound.
