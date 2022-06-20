Woodruff (hand) said he expects to make his second rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After striking out seven in 2.2 innings (51 pitches) in his first rehab outing for Triple-A Nashville over the weekend, Woodruff might have been a candidate to return from the 15-day injured list this week to start for Milwaukee while on a restricted pitch count, but the organization will instead let him get fully stretched out in the minors. Assuming he's able to increase his pitch count Thursday while escaping the rehab start setback-free, Woodruff should rejoin the big-league rotation for next week's series in Tampa Bay. Woodruff was initially placed on the 15-day injured list May 30 due to a sprained ankle, but he's since fully healed from that injury and is now working his way back from a case of hand numbness related to a condition called Raynaud's syndrome.