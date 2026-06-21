Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Returning from IL on Monday

Woodruff (shoulder) confirmed that he will return from the 15-day injured list Monday to start the Brewers' series opener in Cincinnati, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Pat Murphy had already indicated that Woodruff would rejoin the rotation for the Brewers' upcoming series versus the Reds, and the right-hander has now revealed that he'll take the hill for the first of three games in Cincinnati. Woodruff will be making his first appearance for Milwaukee since April 30, when he was lifted from a start against the Diamondbacks after developing shoulder inflammation. Over the course of two minor-league rehab starts, Woodruff was able to get stretched out to 5.1 innings and 82 pitches, so he should be capable of handling something close to a normal workload Monday.