Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will rejoin team next week

The Brewers announced that Woodruff (shoulder) will return to the pitching rotation during next week's series against Cincinnati, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff will finally make his return to the big-league mound for the first time since the end of April. The 33-year-old most recently completed a rehab start Tuesday, allowing three runs over 5.1 innings while striking out six batters. Before going on the injured list, the right-hander posted a 3.60 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB in 30 innings.