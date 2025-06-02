Durbin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Andruw Monasterio will get the nod at third base in the series opener while Durbin heads to the bench for the first time since May 13. Though the rookie had struggled mightily over his first month in the big leagues after getting called up from Triple-A Nashville in April 18, the Brewers' commitment to him as an everyday player has begun to pay dividends. Over his last 13 games, Durbin has slashed .313/.370/.458 with four stolen bases, eight RBI and seven runs.