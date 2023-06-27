Rea (4-4) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over 6.1 innings in a 2-1 win over the Mets. He struck out three.

Rea notched his second quality start of the season en route to his fourth win. It's been a mixed bag for the right-hander this year, as he's allowed three or fewer runs eight times but given up four earned runs in his other six outings. Overall, he sports a 4.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB across 14 appearances (69 innings), and his numbers have basically been the same in April, May and June. Given the litany of injuries to Milwaukee's pitching staff, Rea's spot in the rotation is secure moving forward.