Rea (3-3) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks across five innings during a 10-8 victory over the Reds. He struck out five.

Rea has picked up a win in each of his last three starts, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings during that stretch. Given the litany of injuries to Milwaukee's rotation, the 32-year-old's role figures to be relatively stable moving forward, especially if he continues to submit quality performances. Rea will look to make it four straight wins during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game set versus Baltimore.