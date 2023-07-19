Rea is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Rea's role coming out of the All-Star break was somewhat in flux since Milwaukee had five other healthy starting pitchers available, but the right-hander will ultimately stick in the rotation after Wade Miley (elbow) was unexpectedly placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. The Brewers are optimistic that Miley will be in store for a minimum-length stay on the shelf, but that could still provide enough time for Rea to stake his claim to a more permanent rotation spot over Julio Teheran and/or Adrian Houser if he can deliver one or two quality starts. Rea has worked at least 4.2 innings in each of his last nine outings with Milwaukee while picking up five wins and posting a 4.20 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.