Rea notched a no-decision against Cincinnati on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

The only runs Rea gave up in the contest came on Elly De La Cruz's monster two-run homer in the third inning. That was the only extra-base hit Rea yielded in his fourth quality start of the campaign. The right-hander faltered against the Reds in his final outing before the All-Star break, allowing five runs over 4.2 frames, but he's been solid in his first two starts of the second half, giving up just four earned runs across 11 innings. Rea's spot in the rotation has been partly a consequence of Wade Miley (elbow) and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) spending time on the injured list, so it's not certain how the Brewers will adjust with both of the injured hurlers potentially returning within the next few weeks.