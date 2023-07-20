Rea didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits over five innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander pounded the strike zone, tossing 54 of 74 pitches for strikes before exiting as he made his first start since July 8. Rea could get bumped to the bullpen if the NL Central-leading Brewers get aggressive at the trade deadline, but he's been a stabilizing force at the back of the rotation -- over his last 10 starts, he's gone 5-1 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB through 54.1 innings. Rea is next set to take the mound at home early next week against the Reds.