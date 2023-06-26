Burnes allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings Sunday against the Guardians. He did not factor into the decision.

Burnes gave up an early home run to Josh Naylor to put the Guardians ahead in the second and was able to keep them in check until he got a little wild in the sixth. Burnes allowed three hits, walked two and threw a wild pitch during a three-run inning and couldn't even make it through the frame. He's now surrendered a home run and at least seven hits in each of his last three starts and his ERA sits above a 4.00 (currently at 4.10) for the first time since late April. The 28-year-old has just one win since May 12 and will look to change his fortune in a road matchup against the Pirates next weekend.