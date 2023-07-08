Burnes (7-5) yielded two runs on three hits and four walks over six innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Reds.

Burnes allowed just one baserunner through four shutout frames before Joey Votto belted a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Burnes has won consecutive starts for the first time since April. He's given up four runs over 13 innings in those two wins after being tagged with 14 runs in his previous three outings. The 28-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 3.94 with a 102:39 K:BB through 107.1 frames this season.