Burnes (5-5) took the loss against Arizona on Monday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Nearly all of the damage against Burnes came in the first inning, when he gave up six runs on five hits. The scoring tally in that frame matched the total Burnes had yielded over 20 innings in his previous three starts combined. To his credit, the right-hander hung around for four more frames and gave up just one more run, but Milwaukee's offense never came close to making the game interesting. Burnes had registered four straight quality starts coming into the contest, but he's had an uncharacteristic number of blow-ups this season, giving up five or more earned runs on four different occasions. His 3.96 ERA is on track to be his worst since 2019.