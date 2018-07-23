Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that there's a "100 percent" chance that Burnes will return to a full-time starting role in 2019, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Though he predictably endured some hiccups while pitching at altitude at Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, Burnes, who posted a 5.15 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 78.2 innings with the affiliate, remains one of the top prospects in Milwaukee's system. As such, the Brewers are confident the 23-year-old will seize a starting role with the big club at some point in 2019, but for now, Burnes will get familiarized with major-league hitters while serving as a multi-inning bullpen arm. He only has three appearances under his belt thus far, but Burnes has impressed each time out, collecting a win and a save and surrendering no runs over six innings while striking out eight.