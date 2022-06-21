Burnes (5-4) earned the win Monday versus the Cardinals with seven shutout innings. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 10.

Burnes has put his struggles from early June behind him by recording a quality start in his last two outings. This was the fourth time this season he's kept runs off the board, and it was also the sixth time he's completed seven frames. The right-hander has added five double-digit strikeout games in what's been another excellent campaign. He owns a 2.31 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 110:19 K:BB across 85.2 innings overall. Burnes is projected for a home start versus the Blue Jays this weekend.