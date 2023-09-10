Burnes was removed from Sunday's start against the Yankees due to a sprained left ankle, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Burnes struck out seven in eight no-hit innings during Sunday's matchup, but he suffered an ankle injury while making an inning-ending out in the seventh. Although he's sore, he expects to be fine for his next start, which tentatively lines up for next weekend at home against the Nationals.
