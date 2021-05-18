Vogelbach will sit Tuesday against the Royals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers haven't given Vogelbach a single start against a southpaw this season and won't change that policy against Kris Bubic on Tuesday. Even with a designated hitter available, he'll be on the bench, with Christian Yelich filling that spot and Travis Shaw starting at first base.
