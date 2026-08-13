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Brewers' Dustin May: Impresses again Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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May didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Padres, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

A Xander Bogaerts solo homer in the third inning accounted for San Diego's lone run against May, who's now turned in back-to-back quality starts since joining the Brewers -- he's given up three runs on seven hits across 13 innings in that span. Over 23 starts (122 innings) between Milwaukee and St. Louis this year, May sports a 4.13 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 117:40 K:BB. He's currently in line to face the Mariners at home his next time out.

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