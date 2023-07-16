Peralta (6-7) earned the win Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings against the Reds. He struck out six.

Peralta fired off six scoreless innings Saturday, marking his first shutout since April 3, and set a season low in hits allowed. Though the 27-year-old has struggled this season compared to years past (4.41 ERA in 2023), Peralta has maintained his strikeout arsenal, owning a 10.38 K/9 through 98 innings (18 appearances). Peralta will look to continue his post-All-Star break success in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against Atlanta at American Family Field next week.