Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Goes five frames in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peralta did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings against the Padres. He struck out six.
Peralta escaped early trouble and settled in for a respectable outing, marking his 23rd start of the year with two or fewer runs allowed. The 29-year-old has pitched like a true ace throughout 2025, carrying a 2.68 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 174.2 innings in 32 starts. While he didn't earn the win Monday, his 17 victories still lead the National League.
