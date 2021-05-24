Peralta didn't factor into the decision after giving up two runs on three hits and four walks while fanning seven across 4.2 innings.

Peralta might have ended just one out away from recording his fifth win of the season, but he showed swing-and-miss stuff once again -- he's fanned at least seven in nine straight appearances and owns what would be a career-best figure of 13.8 K/9 through his first 10 appearances of the campaign. He has also posted a 2.54 ERA in that span -- that would also be a career-best figure for the 25-year-old right-hander. Peralta's next turn to pitch is slated to come Friday on the road against the Nationals.