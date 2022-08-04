Peralta gave up two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings in an 8-7 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Peralta made his first start since May 22 due to being sidelined with a lat injury. It didn't go as smoothly as he had hoped, since he was pulled before making it through the fourth inning after giving up a triple to Tucupita Marcano. However, Peralta did throw 67 pitches without any discomfort. It is a positive sign that he could be on his way to recapturing the success he found in 2021 when he posted an excellent 2.81 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 195 strikeouts in 27 starts. Look for him to try and increase his workload in his next expected start against the Rays.