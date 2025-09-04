Peralta didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies, allowing two hits and three walks in five scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Peralta has been on an absolute tear on the mound, having now turned in five consecutive starts of at least five shutout innings. That hot stretch has amounted to a scoreless streak of 28 frames over his past five outings, and he's yielded a lone run across 33 innings since the beginning of August. The All-Star right-hander now sports a 2.50 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 176:61 K:BB through 158.2 frames overall, and he'll be aiming to extend his scoreless streak in a scheduled matchup against the Rangers next week.