Brewers manager Pat Murphy suggested Friday that Peralta will be on a limited pitch count in his final start of the regular season Sunday versus the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Heading into play Saturday, the Brewers sit one game ahead of the Phillies for the best record in baseball and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Even if the Brewers drop Saturday's game against Cincinnati to leave something at stake Sunday, Murphy seems inclined to prioritize easing up on Peralta's workload heading into the NLDS rather than counting on the team's ace to make a normal start. Peralta has tossed 174.2 innings through his first 32 starts, narrowly surpassing the career-high 173.2 he tossed in 2024.